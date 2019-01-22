Three-time Moto GP champion Lorenzo to miss opening tests of season

Jorge Lorenzo is due to start the new season in Qatar on March 10. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 22 ― Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo has been ruled of the opening test races of the season in Sepang, Malaysia next month with a wrist injury, his Honda team said yesterday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who was preparing for his first campaign with Honda as teammate to reigning world champion Marc Marquez, suffered the fracture in Verona on Saturday before undergoing surgery and will not ride at the February 6-8 events.

“A successful operation on the left scaphoid for @lorenzo99. He will remain in hospital for 24 hours for observation. He and the Repsol Honda Team have chosen for Lorenzo to miss the Sepang Test to focus on recovery,” Honda tweeted.

Lorenzo, the 2010, 2012 and 2015 MotoGP world champion, is due to start the new season in Qatar on March 10. ― AFP