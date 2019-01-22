Hafizh Syahrin to take on challenge of new machine

CCM Pharmaceuticals OTC Business General Manager, Shamsul Idham Ahad (second right) with Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah at the launching of the Op Selamat 14 traffic safety campaign, January 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — National MotoGP rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah is determined to put up a stronger performance despite having to adapt to a new machine this season.

“This is a new season, so I should be determined to improve my performance even though I am with the same team this year but I will be using a different motorbike. My goal is to deliver better performance than 2018.

“With my Red Bull KTM Tech 3 Racing teammates Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco, we will work with the team to provide the best machinery this season. If possible, we want the team to be fully prepared before the first race in Qatar (in March), “ he said when met by Bernama at the launch of a Road Safety Campaign jointly organised by Proviton and Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) here today.

He said the KTM machine was still new in the MotoGP and needed to be well-prepared to give stiff competition to other machines such Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki and Ducati.

The road safety campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year was launched by Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim and also present was CCM Duopharma Biotec Berhad chief commercial officer Billy Urudra.

At the ceremony, Hafizh Syahrin also signed an MoU as icon and brand ambassador of Proviton and in the deal, he will be appearing in a one-minute video to highlight various aspects of motorcycle riding safety for the various festivals in the country this year.

Hafizh Syahrin also said his team would coming out with the race colours and kit on Feb 12 or 13. — Bernama