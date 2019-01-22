Giroud could face driving ban after new speeding offence

Giroud pleaded guilty to speeding after being clocked driving his Bentley at 60 miles (97 kilometres) per hour in a 50 mph (80 kph) zone in London in May. ― Reuters pic

GIROUD, Jan 22 ― Chelsea's Olivier Giroud could lose his driving licence, an English court heard yesterday, after the France striker admitted his fourth motoring offence in less than a year.

Giroud, 32, who won the World Cup with his country last year, pleaded guilty to speeding after being clocked driving his Bentley at 60 miles (97 kilometres) per hour in a 50 mph (80 kph) zone in London in May.

Chairing magistrate Nigel McNeil said three more points must be added to his licence, taking him to the 12-point limit.

“This offence carries three penalty points and in likelihood three penalty points will be imposed,” he said.

But, he added, this would be up to the discretion of the magistrates who will hear the case on February 19 and will make a decision on whether to disqualify Giroud from driving.

Giroud was not at Willesden Magistrates' Court in northwest London for Monday's proceedings. ― AFP