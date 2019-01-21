Pouille reels in Coric to make first Melbourne quarter-final

France’s Lucas Pouille reacts after a point against Croatia’s Borna Coric during their men’s singles match on day eight of the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 21, 2019. — AFP pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 — A slow-starting Lucas Pouille rallied from a set down to overcome Borna Coric 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 7-6(2) and advance to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time today.

The Frenchman made hard work of the fourth set, allowing 11th seed Coric to break back and drag the match into a tiebreak in the twilight at Melbourne Arena.

Pouille raised his game when it mattered, however, flicking a delightful lob over Coric to move within two points of victory.

The 28th seed Pouille grabbed four match points when Coric netted a volley and converted the first of them when the Croat hammered a shot over the baseline.

Pouille will meet 16th seed Milos Raonic for a place in the semi-finals. — Reuters