Barca’s Dembele out for two weeks with ankle sprain

Barcelona’s French forward Ousmane Dembele (right) leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury during the Spanish League match between Barcelona and Leganes at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, January 20, 2019. —AFP pic

BARCELONA, Jan 21 — Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for two weeks after spraining his ankle at the weekend, the Spanish champions announced today.

“Tests carried out on first team player Ousmane Dembele have confirmed a sprained ankle that will keep him out of action for approximately 15 days,” the club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old will miss both legs of Barca’s Copa del Rey quarter-final with Champions League-chasing Sevilla after picking up the injury during his side’s 3-1 home win over Leganes yesterday, which maintained the Catalans’ five-point lead at the top of La Liga.

France international Dembele opened the scoring in the 32nd minute of his 50th Barca appearance with his 13th goal of the season.

He will also be unavailable for La Liga clashes with Girona and Valencia. — Reuters