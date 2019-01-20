Spider-cam smashes into umpire’s sun shield in Melbourne

Maria Sharapova leaves the court as officials remove part of the umpire’s canopy shade, broken down by the spider-cam, at the end of her fourth-round match against Ashley Barty during the Australian Open in Melbourne January 20, 2019. — Reuters

MELBOURNE, Jan 20 — An umpire was lucky to escape injury at the Australian Open today when a spider-cam smashed into the sun shield above her chair, ripping it off, as Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty stood nearby.

The drama unfolded after Australian 15th seed Barty upset the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

In the immediate aftermath the spider-cam, which hovers above the court on a cable, moving vertically and horizontally to offer an overhead perspective, attempted to swoop down closer to the action.

Instead the camera crashed into the sun shield of shocked umpire Alison Hughes, removing it completely and narrowly missing her head.

“Camera driver got his licence on a weet-bix packet?” said one Twitter user in re-posting video of the near-miss, while another tweeted: “Dear oh dear, out of control spider cam — yikes!”

Another social media user Richard Ings said people should not underplay how serious the incident was.

“The workplace should be safe. The camera at that speed could literally have killed the chair umpire,” he said on Twitter. “Where was the risk management plan to ensure the risk of injury from this spider cam was mitigated?” — AFP