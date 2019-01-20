Pacquiao dominates Broner in unanimous decision win

Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner box during a WBA welterweight world title boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas January 19, 2019. — Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

LAS VEGAS, Jan 20 — WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao delivered a dominant performance to earn a unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner yesterday in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old Filipino multiple world champion was quicker and more accurate as he controlled each round and cruised to the triumph over Broner, 29, who fought gamely and stayed upright despite being hit with several heavy combinations.

Retired great Floyd Mayweather attended the fight, fuelling speculation of a rematch against Pacquiao. Undefeated Mayweather beat Pacquiao in 2015. — Reuters