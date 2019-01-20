Nicol off to a flyer, but Low crashes out in New York

Nicol David got her 2019 Tournament of Champions campaign off to a great start by downing world junior champion Rowan Elaraby of Egypt. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Malaysian squash queen, Nicol David got her 2019 Tournament of Champions campaign off to a great start by downing world junior champion Rowan Elaraby of Egypt 11-9, 11-7, 13-11 in the second round in New York, the United States yesterday (today in Malaysia).

Nicol, who won the tournament in 2014, needed just 33 minutes to cruise into the third round, according to the tournament website www.tocsquash.com.

The 11th-seeded Nicol, who received a first-round bye, will meet world No. 4 Joel King in the third round tomorrow (Tuesday in Malaysia). The Kiwi defeated Egyptian youngster Zeina Mickawy 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-1 in the second round.

Malaysia’s Low Wee Wern had no such luck, going down 4-11, 5-11, 11-5, 6-11 to sixth seed Nouran Gohar of Egypt.

National champion S. Sivasangari is scheduled to face 15th seed Salma Hany of Egypt later today.

Malaysia does not have any representatives in the men’s division of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Platinum event. — Bernama