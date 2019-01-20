Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Kvitova hammers Anisimova to reach quarter-finals

Published 11 minutes ago on 20 January 2019

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova reacts during the match against Amanda Anisimova of the US during the fourth round of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 20, 2019. — Reuters pic
Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova reacts during the match against Amanda Anisimova of the US during the fourth round of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 20 — Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova steamrolled American teenager Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-1 to sail into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after a year in the Grand Slam wilderness.

The eighth-seed dominated Anisimova’s serve in the early match at Rod Laver Arena and smacked 18 winners to end the 17-year-old’s fairytale run at Melbourne Park after less than an hour.

Lefthander Kvitova booked her first quarter-final appearance in Melbourne since her run to the 2012 semi-finals and first at a Grand Slam since the 2017 US Open.

The Czech will meet either Maria Sharapova or Ashleigh Barty for a place in the semi-finals. — Reuters

Related Articles

In Sports