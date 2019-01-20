Arsenal manager fuels Denis Suarez signing hopes

Barcelona’s Denis Suarez dribbles the ball during the Spain’s Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg match with Levante UD, at Camp Nou in Barcelona January 17, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 20 — Arsenal manager Unai Emery gave hope to fans yesterday that the London club are trying to find a way to bring in Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez in the January transfer window.

The club has been widely reported in the British media to be keen to sign the 25-year-old Spaniard, whom Emery worked with previously at Sevilla.

Yet the Gunners are thought to have little money to play with, partly due to their high wage bill, meaning a loan deal could be on the cards.

At a news conference after Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over London rivals Chelsea, Emery was asked whether the club was any closer to securing Suarez’s services. He declined to name the player but added:

“I know the club is working with different possibilities if (it) can help us for these four months for our competition.”

Asked directly whether Suarez might even be with the side in time for their FA Cup fourth-round match against old foes Manchester United on Jan. 25, Emery said only that he would be glad if a player could reinforce the squad.

“I know it’s a difficult window for the transfer market and if a player is coming to help us I am happy. But the club is doing that and I am going to wait,” he said.

For his part, Suarez will only have fuelled speculation about a move to London by giving a “like” on Instagram to a post about Arsenal’s win over Chelsea. Barcelona have left the player out of their 24-man squad ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match against Leganes.

Suarez may help resolve a conundrum Emery seems to have been struggling with in the midfield, where he has been reluctant to fit in Mesut Ozil, handing the German midfield playmaker only 12 starts in the Premier League this season.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey has also been widely reported to be moving to Juventus in the close season after contract-extension talks with Arsenal broke down last September.

The main aim for Arsenal remains qualifying for the Champions League, which they have now missed out on for two seasons.

A week ago, Emery said the side’s inconsistency had dealt a blow to their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League which would qualify them for Europe’s top club competition, following a 1-0 defeat at West Ham United. — Reuters