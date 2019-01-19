Malay Mail

Serena cruises into fourth round at Aussie Open

Published 11 hours ago on 19 January 2019

Serena Williams of in action during the match against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in Melbourne January 19, 2019. ― Reuters pic
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 ― Serena Williams powered into the fourth round of the Australian Open today with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska to continue her charge through the Melbourne Park draw.

The 37-year-old Williams, chasing a record-extending eighth Melbourne title in the professional era, barely broke sweat on a sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena as she sent 20 winners flying past the 57th-ranked 18-year-old.

Yastremska rolled her right ankle midway through and took a medical time-out to have her foot bandaged when trailing 4-1 in the second set.

It stalled defeat only briefly, however, as Williams broke her a third time in the set and claimed the match when the Ukrainian sprayed a cross-court forehand wide.

Williams will play the winner of the match between her older sister Venus and top seed Simona Halep for a place in the quarter-finals. ― Reuters

