Osaka survives Hsieh scare to reach fourth round

Published 14 hours ago on 19 January 2019

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during the match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 19, 2019. ― Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 ― US Open champion Naomi Osaka survived a huge scare against Hsieh Su-wei before overhauling the Taiwanese 5-7 6-4 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open today.

The Japanese fourth seed was driven to distraction by double-sided Hsieh's angled shots and stout defence, and was staring down the barrel at 4-2 in the second set at Margaret Court Arena.

Hsieh's serve crumbled, however, and Osaka claimed 10 of the last 11 games to close out the match in a barrage of power hitting.

Osaka will play the winner of Wang Qiang and Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the quarter-finals. ― Reuters

