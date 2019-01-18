Ronaldo expected in Madrid Tuesday for tax fraud trial

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo appears before the Champions League Group H match at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia September 19, 2018 . — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 18 — Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected back in Madrid on Tuesday to attend a trial for tax evasion in which Spanish prosecutors are asking for a 23-month prison sentence and a fine.

The Portuguese striker, who left Real Madrid for Juventus last July, is expected to plead guilty after he agreed a settlement worth €18.8 million (RM88.3 million) with Spanish tax authorities last summer.

However, he is unlikely to serve any time in prison as Spanish law states a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

The prosecutor's office said it was seeking a fine of €5.7 million, which it said Ronaldo had already paid, as well as interest of about €1 million.

That fine, expected to be confirmed on Tuesday, is part of the total agreed in the earlier settlement, judicial sources said.

Ronaldo, 33, who has helped take Juventus to the top of Italian football's Serie A, will have to travel to Madrid immediately after playing for Juve against Chievo on Monday.

The trial was initially expected to take place on Monday but the prosecutor's office said the date was now set for Tuesday.

It is expected to be concluded on the same day and be short, with officials saying the hearing will only require to Ronaldo confirm he accepts the deal. — Reuters