SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled two more imported French cheeses over possible listeria contamination.

The agency added Vieux Porche Camembert De Caractere (250g) and Royal Faucon Camembert De Caractere (250g) to its list of affected products in a statement yesterday.

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice,” said SFA.

A day prior, the SFA ordered the recall of Vieux Porche Buchette (200g), which French authorities had pulled from shelves in France due to possible contamination.

The importers of the two soft cheeses – Classic Fine Foods and Culina – have been told to recall the products, and the process is ongoing, said SFA.

The affected batches of Vieux Porche Camembert De Caractere (250g) have a best-before date up to and including August 30, 2025, while the Royal Faucon Camembert De Caractere (250g) batches have a best-before date up to August 17.

Consuming listeria can cause food poisoning, with symptoms such as fever, muscle ache, nausea and diarrhoea.

SFA said it can be fatal to pregnant women, infants and those who are immunocompromised, adding that higher-risk foods include unpasteurised or raw dairy products, soft cheeses ripened by mould, refrigerated meat spreads, smoked fish and ready-to-eat deli meats and sausages.