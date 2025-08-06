SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — An aesthetic doctor who persistently harassed his former girlfriend over the course of a year, culminating in a violent public abduction, has been convicted of multiple offences in Singapore, The Straits Times reported.

Yesterday, 40-year-old Dr Chua Cheng Yu pleaded guilty to four charges: the use of criminal force, causing intentional harassment, voluntarily causing hurt, and unlawful restraint. He will return to court on October 1 for sentencing.

According to The Straits Times, Dr Chua met the victim, identified as Zhang, at Veritas Medical Aesthetics — the clinic he founded — where she joined as a manager in 2021. They began a romantic relationship the following year, but frequent quarrels strained their relationship.

Court documents detailed a series of confrontations. On April 1, 2022, Dr Chua forced his way into Zhang’s apartment, damaged property, and took her laptop and hair dryer. During the altercation, he pushed her, causing her head to hit a wall. He returned multiple times that evening, taking more items and, at one point, pushing her to the floor before driving off.

On May 24, 2023, after a dinner together, Dr Chua proposed leaving belongings at each other’s homes to “secure” the relationship. When Zhang refused, he began bombarding her with messages and calls via Telegram, and later threatened to share intimate photos through a mobile game.

The most serious incident occurred on March 1, 2024. The Straits Times said that after Zhang left her workplace at International Plaza, Dr Chua pulled up in his car, approached her despite repeated rejections, and eventually grabbed her in a bear hug before forcing her into his vehicle.

CCTV and in-car footage, shown in court, captured Zhang attempting to escape through the car window at a traffic junction, only to be pulled back by Dr Chua. She later managed to flee near her home, but Dr Chua chased, tackled, and dragged her across the road before she broke free and sought refuge with a condominium security guard.

Zhang sustained abrasions and bruises during the abduction. Dr Chua was arrested at a Novena hotel carpark in the early hours of March 2, 2024.

A psychiatric report later diagnosed Dr Chua with major depressive disorder, though the prosecution maintained he was of sound mind at the time of the offence. The court has ordered a suitability assessment for a mandatory treatment order, which could see him undergo psychiatric treatment instead of serving a jail term.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Benjamin Low told the court that the prosecution would seek a compensation order, with the amount to be based on Zhang’s medical bills. Zhang has also filed her own compensation claim, The Straits Times reported.