SINGAPORE, July 7 — When Hong Kong screen legend Chow Yun-fat says he’s a “hawker centre kind of guy”, he really means it — no need to act, okay?

The 70-year-old superstar, in Singapore for Mediacorp’s Star Awards yesterday, left Singaporeans in a frenzy of “walao eh”s and “paiseh”-faced selfies after showing up to present the Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards.

But it’s what he did off the glitzy stage that really won hearts.

In a candid chat with CNA Lifestyle, the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star revealed his true Singapore obsessions: chicken rice, Teochew kueh and the humble hawker centre.

“Singapore — what places can I go to? I just sleep and go to the markets and eat,” he said, with that famously cheeky grin.

His hawker hit-list includes crowd favourites like Old Airport Road, Newton, Maxwell and Lau Pa Sat.

And before you ask — yes, he does have a favourite dish.

“Chicken rice,” he said without missing a beat. “My favourite is the one at Maxwell Food Centre.”

And don’t think he’s just popping by for a quick meal. Chow goes full makan warrior mode: “Sometimes I go to seven, eight hawker centres and eat a bit at every one,” he told CNA Lifestyle. Respect, lah.

The veteran actor, known worldwide for roles in A Better Tomorrow and The Killer, also has a sweet (and savoury) spot for Teochew kueh from Cairnhill.

“Every hawker centre has their specialty,” he added.

It helps that Chow has some insider connections — he’s married to Singaporean Jasmine Tan.

So it’s no surprise he’s picked up a bit of Singlish along the way.

His top picks? The iconic “walao eh” (“can use for anything,” basically), the humble “paiseh” (when you’re a bit shy shy), and the ultimate go-with-the-flow “chin chai” (because sometimes anything goes, hor?).

While he may be a cinematic giant with over 100 productions under his belt, Chow’s love for Singapore’s food and local lingo shows he’s as down-to-earth as they come.

Shopping malls? “I don’t go to any of the shopping centres,” he told CNA Lifestyle. “I just go to the hawker centres.” Now that’s a superstar move.