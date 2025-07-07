SINGAPORE, July 7 — Singaporeans are packing their bags — and their appetites — as durian season kicks into high gear, with Members of Parliament leading the charge across the Causeway for foodie-fuelled day trips.

From the heartlands of Singapore to the durian orchards of Johor and the streets of Melaka, these trips are all about one thing: peak-season Musang King.

And yes, every itinerary comes with an all-you-can-eat durian buffet that’s drawing crowds faster than you can say “smelly but heavenly”.

VN Express reported that Singapore MP Ng Chee Meng recently led residents from Fernvale Community Club on a full-day foodie adventure to Johor Baru.

Kicking off bright and early at 5:30am, the group dived into a durian buffet breakfast featuring the king of fruits, alongside local favourites like bee hoon, satay and curry chicken.

The feast was followed by shopping sprees at Toppen, Ikea and Aeon, then wrapped up with an eight-course Chinese dinner — all for S$110 (RM365) per person. Unsurprisingly, the tour was fully booked.

VN Express also reported that Opposition Leader MP Pritam Singh made his annual pilgrimage to Johor with his own group of durian lovers.

Having only missed the event once in over a decade, Pritam’s day trip quickly sold out.

Priced at S$95 for adults, the journey included a Musang King buffet lunch, nasi briyani, satay, a stop at a brown rice shop, and a Chinese dinner to finish.

Singapore MP Gerald Giam took his foodies slightly further afield to Yong Peng, Malaysia.

His one-day trip included a durian buffet lunch, more briyani and satay, plus the option to go unlimited on Musang King for an extra S$10. Slots were snapped up in no time.

Not to be outdone, Singapore MP Jamus Lim is joining the fruit frenzy with his debut durian day tour on July 26.

Also heading to Yong Peng, his fully booked itinerary includes a Musang King buffet, mall visits, confectionery stops, and a leisurely tea break. Price tag: S$110 per adult.

Some Singapore MPs are taking things up a notch with two-day trips.

MP Xie Yao Quan from Jurong Central will lead his residents on a durian tour through Melaka and Tangkak on July 12–13, complete with city tours, river cruises, museum visits, and yes — more Musang King.

At S$300 for a single room or S$250 for shared, demand was so hot they filled four buses.

Fellow Singapore MP Grace Fu, who’s also the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, has her own two-day Musang King feast on July 26–27.

Like Xie’s, her trip is packed with sightseeing and durian feasting — and already sold out.

And while Singapore MP Sylvia Lim’s July 12 durian tour is also fully booked, fans can still grab a spot for her next one on August 2.

Expect the same format: Musang King lunch, retail therapy, and a communal dinner to round things off.

Whether you call it durian diplomacy or just good old-fashioned makan, one thing’s clear: Singaporeans are crossing borders in droves — all for the love of the King of Fruits.