PHUKET, June 6 — A convoy of Singapore-registered Nissan GTRs was fined in Phuket on June 4 after images of the supercars illegally parked by the roadside sparked a backlash on social media.

The four vehicles were seen lined up outside a high-end restaurant in an area clearly marked with red-and-white kerbs — an indication of a strict no-parking zone.

The incident, widely shared on Thai social media platforms and messaging apps, showed the cars obstructing traffic. One Facebook video criticising the convoy attracted nearly 10,000 reactions.

Phuket police responded swiftly to the public outrage, dispatching traffic officers to the scene.

Officers confirmed that all the vehicles had foreign licence plates, and summoned the drivers before clamping the cars’ wheels. Fines were issued on the spot.

Local media reports said the authorities’ prompt response won praise from residents, who welcomed the equal enforcement of traffic rules regardless of nationality.

Police reminded both Thai and foreign motorists that parking along red-and-white kerbs is strictly prohibited, and violations would result in immediate fines.

The journey from Singapore to Phuket spans more than 1,300km and takes upwards of 18 hours by car.