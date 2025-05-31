SINGAPORE, May 31 — US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth rankled Singaporeans today by likening President Donald Trump to the city-state’s late founding premier Lee Kuan Yew.

In a major speech outlining US strategy in the Asia-Pacific region, Hegseth referred to both leaders as “historic men”.

“Like the late prime minister, President Trump’s approach is grounded in common sense and national interests,” he said at the Shangri-La Dialogue which gathers key defence leaders from around the world.

Lee, a British-trained lawyer, served as Singapore’s prime minister for three decades.

Hegseth praised his “sage leadership and strategic vision”.

“That’s what common sense policies can achieve, and that’s precisely what President Trump’s vision is all about.”

Lee, who turned Singapore into a high-tech industrial and financial centre, remains highly revered in Singapore more than a decade after his death.

Social media erupted with loud and acerbic criticism of Hegseth’s comparison.

“One is historic, the other is hysteric,” said one commenter, while another remarked: “Trump compared to Lee Kuan Yew? That’s like saying instant noodles are the same as fine dining.”

“I felt a tremor just now. Must be LKY rolling hard in his grave,” said someone else on social media, using Lee’s initials. — AFP