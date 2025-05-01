KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — West Coast-Jurong West, a new Group Representation Constituency (GRC), is one of the constituencies expected to be closely watched in the Singapore General Election 2025 (GE2025).

A fierce contest is anticipated in the GRC, which combines a large part of West Coast GRC with sections of Jurong GRC, including voters from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s former stronghold, Taman Jurong.

In GE2020, it was reported that the then West Coast GRC witnessed one of the tightest contests, with the People’s Action Party (PAP) narrowly securing 51.68 per cent of the vote against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

This time, Minister for National Development, Desmond Lee, leads the PAP’s five-member team against a PSP slate that includes the party’s top three leaders — chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock, secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, and first vice-chairperson Hazel Poa.

Despite acknowledging the “uphill battle” ahead due to the redrawing of constituency boundaries, the PSP has made clear that “it remains determined to contest the constituency, setting the stage for a high-stakes election showdown”.

The PAP lost its West Coast GRC anchor minister, S. Iswaran, who resigned in January 2024 amid a corruption probe.

The other four hot seats are Tampines, Sengkang, Punggol, and East Coast GRCs.

This report was sourced from The Straits Times’ comprehensive multimedia page, “GE2025: Who’s standing where in Singapore’s general election?” — Bernama