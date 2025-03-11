SINGAPORE, March 11 — Nine individuals were hospitalised in Singapore over the period of one year since February 2024 due to serious skin reactions after consuming modafinil or armodafinil, according to the country’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

HSA said these cases follow an earlier warning in November 2023 when three consumers were hospitalised for serious adverse reactions after using these medicines inappropriately.

The nine individuals, seven males and two females, aged between 18 and 57, had obtained modafinil and armodafinil from street peddlers or from their friends and consumed them without a doctor’s prescription or medical supervision.

“Some of them shared that they had taken these products to improve alertness or boost energy. One had taken them as supplements to boost energy and health,” HSA said in a statement yesterday.

Six of them developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), a life-threatening skin condition characterised by blistering and severe peeling of the skin and mucous membranes, while the rest suffered from toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), a more severe form of SJS.

“One of them, a male consumer in his 20s, experienced life-threatening blistering of his skin, covering 60 per cent of his body, including his face, chest, arms, genitals, legs and the soles of his feet. Most of the consumers are recovering, and there have been no mortalities,” it added.

According to HSA, modafinil and armodafinil are potent medicines that are not registered in Singapore but are available in some countries as prescription medicines for patients with specific medical conditions, such as narcolepsy, and must be prescribed by doctors and used under strict medical supervision.

They can cause life-threatening serious skin reactions, such as SJS and TEN, as well as other serious adverse effects, such as heart problems, hypertension and psychiatric conditions such as anxiety, hallucinations or mania.

Modafinil and armodafinil also carry a potential risk of dependency due to their stimulant effects on the brain.

Senior Consultant from Singapore General Hospital’s Dermatology Department Associate Professor Lee Haur Yueh, said that although SJS and TEN are rare, they are life-threatening and can lead to widespread skin damage and, in severe cases, organ failure.

“The fact that we are seeing a significant number of cases from armodafinil and modafinil suggests that the risk associated with these medicines is particularly high. These medicines should only be taken when prescribed by a doctor and with proper medical supervision to ensure patient safety,” Lee said.

HSA warned that the supply and sale of modafinil and armodafinil without HSA’s authorisation is an offence under the Health Products Act.

If convicted, the person can face a fine of up to S$50,000 (S$1=RM3.30), a jail term of up to two years, or both. — Bernama