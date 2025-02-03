SINGAPORE, Feb 3 — Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seized 970,707 units of illegal health products and removed 7,351 products listings from local e-commerce and social media platforms last year, thanks to coordinated efforts and joint enforcement actions with both local and overseas agencies.

Among the seized items, codeine cough syrup accounted for the majority (54 per cent), followed by sexual enhancement medicines (19 per cent), sedatives (18 per cent), and other prescription medicines (nine per cent).

“Sixty-four individuals were investigated for the illegal supply of health products, and these cases are currently under investigation,” the agency under the Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, nearly half of the removed listings were the result of HSA’s first large-scale collaboration with local online platform administrators in September and October 2024, which targeted illegal online sales and sellers.

The majority of listings removed (37 per cent) were products marketed for aesthetic enhancement of skin and hair, followed by contact lenses (24 per cent), products for the management of chronic conditions such as cholesterol and hypertension (seven per cent), contraceptives (five per cent), sexual enhancement or male vitality products (four per cent), weight loss products (three per cent), and antibiotics (three per cent).

The agency also issued warnings to 2,868 online sellers.

HSA said that it will take stern action against anyone who sells or supplies illegal health products.

“Sellers and suppliers found guilty of selling such products may be prosecuted and, if convicted, could face imprisonment for up to three years and/or fines of up to S$100,000,” the agency said.

HSA noted that 30 individuals were prosecuted for the sale and supply of illegal health products in 2024.

Last year, three consumers were hospitalised due to serious adverse effects from illegal products, including a man in his 50s who had been taking Sausando Cellulite Pills, which were found to contain the banned substance sibutramine, as well as a laxative and a diuretic, for five months.

The man was hospitalised after experiencing seizures, hyponatraemia (low sodium levels in the blood), and vomiting. — Bernama