SINGAPORE, Jan 22 — Instagram has begun rolling out Teen Accounts in Singapore, Meta announced yesterday.

The new feature includes protections to limit who can contact teens and the content they see.

Teen accounts will be set to private by default, and teens can only be tagged by people they follow.

Offensive words and phrases will be automatically filtered out, Meta said.

Teens will also receive notifications encouraging them to leave the app after 60 minutes of use each day.

Parental supervision tools will allow parents to see who their teens are messaging, Meta added.

“With parental supervision on, parents can also decide when and for how long their teens can use Instagram,” Meta said in a statement.

A new Sleep Mode feature will mute notifications at night, between 10pm and 7am.

Teenagers in Singapore aged 13 to 17 will be automatically placed into Teen Accounts over the next few months.

Those under 16 can only change these settings with parental permission.

“We know parents want to feel confident that their teens can use social media safely,” said Tara Hopkins, global director of public policy for Instagram and Threads.

“Teen Accounts have been designed to better support parents, and give them peace of mind that their teens have the right protections in place,” she added.



