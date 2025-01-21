SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — Instagram is implementing stricter settings for users under 18 in Singapore starting January 21, following growing concerns over child safety online.

According to The Straits Times, users suspected to be underage will be asked to verify their age through photo identification or a video selfie, as part of a global effort to prevent false age declarations.

These new measures, which were first introduced in the US and UK in late 2024, aim to address issues like addiction, cyberbullying, and exposure to harmful content.

Accounts of teenagers will also have more restrictive privacy settings by default, including limited visibility and messaging features, unless users can prove they are above the age limit.

Instagram’s new technology, developed with age verification company Yoti, scans users’ facial features and other indicators, such as the demographics of their followers, to identify potential age misrepresentation.

Parents will also be able to monitor their children’s Instagram activity through new supervision features, allowing them to set time limits and view messaging interactions, although content remains private.