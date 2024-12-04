SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Singapore and Australia agreed yesterday to seek opportunities for increased access to their respective defence facilities, including more frequent Australian visits to the city-state’s air force and navy bases.

The two countries are set to announce an upgrade to their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership next year, which will include plans for closer military collaboration, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said during a ministerial visit to Singapore.

“Both our countries have agreed to pursue opportunities for increased access in respect of both of our defence facilities,” Marles told a joint press conference involving the foreign, defence and trade ministers of both countries.

“This is a very significant step forward in what is already a broad and unique relationship.”

Singapore has long granted access to Australia’s ships and aircraft, while the city-state has for 30 years sent its fighter pilots to Australia for training.

Asked to elaborate on what increased defence access would entail, Marles said: “We want to look at ways in which we can increase the tempo of visits of both our navy and our air force.”

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Singapore would be looking to increase training opportunities for its airmen and soldiers. — Reuters



