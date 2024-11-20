SINGAPORE, Nov 20 — Two men, aged 17 and 25, have been arrested in connection with a violent altercation in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate in Woodlands, Singapore last week.

In an update yesterday, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that the pair were apprehended for alleged rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

According to news reports, the authorities, including the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), were alerted to the incident at approximately 12:55am on November 11.

A third man, 42, who sustained injuries at the scene and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, was also arrested for possession of a weapon.

Images from the scene, widely shared on social media, showed a section of the road near an HDB block cordoned off by police.

A dark stain on the ground was visible in the photos.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a group of individuals involved in the altercation.

Police investigations into the incident remain ongoing.