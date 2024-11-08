SINGAPORE, Nov 8 — Singapore Changi Airport will progressively increase charges for passengers and airlines between 2025 and 2030 to fund its S$3 billion (RM9.94 billion) investment over the next six years aimed at improving services across its four terminals.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said that the increase will also help cover higher operating costs, including manpower and energy.

“The charges also take into account earlier investments made during the Covid-19 pandemic, when charges were held steady from April 1, 2020 to November 1, 2022, and planned increases were suspended to help airlines weather the crisis,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Following the revision, the Passenger Service and Security Fee (PSSF) for passengers originally departing from the airport, currently set at S$46.40, will increase by S$3 annually for four years from April 1, 2027.

In addition, the Aviation Levy for departing passengers will rise by S$2, from S$8 to S$10, in April 2027.

The fee for transit or transfer passengers, currently S$6, will increase by S$3 annually for the first three years starting April 1, 2025, followed by an increase of S$1 annually for the next three years.

The landing, parking, and aerobridge (LPA) charges for airlines will also be adjusted annually, starting from April 1, 2025.

For instance, the LPA charge for a narrow-body A320 aircraft, which is currently around S$1,200 per landing, will rise annually by an average of S$110 per landing for the first three years, and by an average of S$65 per landing for the subsequent three years.

Meanwhile, the LPA charge for a wide-body A350 aircraft, currently around S$3,600, will increase by an average of S$290 per landing annually for the first three years, and by an average of S$190 per landing for the next three years.

CAG and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) have engaged with major airlines regarding the revisions to the airport charges.

To assist airlines during the transition, CAG will provide a 50 per cent rebate on the increase in LPA charges for six months, from April 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025. — Bernama