KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Indonesian domestic helper Lilyana Eva was charged yesterday with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act in a road accident that killed her four-year-old ward in River Valley on January 23.

According to The Straits Times, Lilyana is accused of failing to ensure the safety of Zara Mei Orlic by allowing her to cross the road at an unsignalised junction without holding her hand.

As a result of her alleged negligence, the girl ran across the road and was struck by a car, suffering fatal injuries and dying later that day.

Under Singaporean law, those convicted of causing grievous hurt by a rash act can face up to four years in prison and a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM33,000).

According to Coroner Eddy Tham’s findings, Zara was walking ahead of Liyana who had been carrying her school bags and holding the hand of the girl’s two-year-old sister.

When Zara ran ahead and attempted to cross Institution Hill, she was obscured by a stationary vehicle, making her difficult for oncoming drivers to see.

The coroner found that the driver, a 40-year-old Australian woman, could not have detected Zara in time, as the collision happened too quickly for her to stop the car.