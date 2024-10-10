SINGAPORE, Oct 10 — A day after the passing of his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, Lee Hsien Yang has renewed his public appeal to honour their late father, Lee Kuan Yew’s wish to demolish the family home at 38 Oxley Road, Singapore.

In a late-night Facebook post, Hsien Yang conveyed a message from his sister, stating that their parents had expressed a “deeply felt wish” for the house to be demolished upon the death of the last surviving parent, according to a report published in the South China Morning Post.

“My father’s, Lee Kuan Yew, and my mother’s, Kwa Geok Choo, unwavering and deeply felt wish was for their house at 38 Oxley Road, Singapore 238629 to be demolished upon the last parent’s death.

“Lee Kuan Yew had directed each of his 3 children to ensure that their parents’ wish for demolition be fulfilled. He had also appealed directly to the people of Singapore. Please honour my father by honouring his wish for his home to be demolished,” he wrote.

Dr Lee, who died at 69 from a rare brain disease, had lived in the family home, and her death has reignited the long-standing family dispute.

Hsien Yang and Dr Lee had been estranged from their elder brother, former Singapore prime minister and now Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, over the future of the house, which their parents wanted torn down after their passing.

Hsien Loong was accused by his younger siblings of misusing his position to prevent its demolition.

Hsien Loong denied the allegations, stating that he had sold the house to Hsien Yang at market value, with the proceeds donated to charity.

Hsien Yang reiterated his sister’s wishes for a “simple private send-off” and urged the media to respect her request for privacy.

“Wei Ling believed in treating people equally. Respects can be paid on a strict queue basis for everyone, with no exceptions, not even for VIPs,” he added.

A source who declined to be named said Hsien Loong is not invited to Wei Ling’s funeral.

The wake for Dr Lee will be held at Singapore Casket from Thursday to Saturday, though Hsien Yang has stated that he will not attend, as he continues to reside abroad amid ongoing legal investigations.

He and his wife, lawyer Lee Suet Fern, left Singapore while facing police investigations for allegedly providing false evidence in legal proceedings related to Kuan Yew’s will, according to a police statement from March of last year.