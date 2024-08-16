KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Hey night owls and 3am shoppers, get ready to rejoice! Mustafa Centre, the iconic Little India hotspot in Singapore, is flipping the switch back to 24/7 mode starting September 6!

That’s right, The Straits Times reported that after a pandemic-induced curfew, Mustafa Centre is returning to its regular programming. A giant sticker proclaiming “We’re Back to 24/7!” has been plastered on the entrance.

Since its debut in 1995, Mustafa Centre has been the go-to destination for late-night shopping for Singaporeans (and Malaysians), offering everything from urgent household supplies to a bit of retail therapy at any hour.

During the pandemic, its hours were reduced to 9.30am to 11.30pm, and later extended to 2.00am.

The Straits Times said that netizens are already buzzing with excitement.

“Yaaas! I can finally grab those last-minute kitchen gadgets or snag some midnight meds!” cheered Jess Thia on Facebook.