SINGAPORE, March 15 — When a maid caught odd-job worker Muhammad Tawfiq Nor Shiman, 30, sitting on a sofa within a condominium unit in Siglap that he snuck into, he asked if he could use the shower.

After he was rejected and escorted out of the home, Tawfiq decided instead to take a 15-minute-dip in the condominium’s pool.

Several months later, he climbed into another condominium flat along Flora Road to steal a pair of shoes and clothing.

On Friday (March 15), Tawfiq was sentenced to one year and two months’ jail after pleading guilty to a total of five charges.

Advertisement

The charges include two for theft in dwelling, and one count each of possessing an offensive weapon, housebreaking and housebreaking to commit theft.

Another six charges for theft, voluntarily causing hurt, intentionally causing alarm and trespassing were taken into consideration.

What happened

Advertisement

The court heard that Tawfiq had previously been caught in 2022 stealing a bottle of whiskey from a 7-Eleven convenience store at shopping mall Bugis+, and had been found with a 20cm Swiss army knife during a police search.

Tawfiq had also attempted to steal a S$6,000 gold chain from a pawn shop in Bedok on Jan 12, 2023.

On April 13, 2023, Tawfiq was issued a warrant of arrest for failing to attend court. Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Brian Tan did not elaborate which charges he had against him then.

Several months later on June 29, 2023, Tawfiq noticed an area of private cluster housing at Kew Green in Siglap that was surrounded by low walls.

Believing no one was present in one of the houses, Tawfiq scaled the wall and then sat on a sofa within the unit.

But he was spotted by a maid, who then asked how he got in.

To this, Tawfiq responded that he entered from the rear of the house, and then requested to take a shower. The helper refused and escorted him out through the front door.

Instead of leaving the premises right away, Tawfiq headed to a private swimming pool within Kew Green and swam for about 15 minutes, said DPP Tan.

A few days later on July 17, 2023 at about 6am, Tawfiq tailgated a resident entering condominium Edelweiss Park along Flora Road as he was barefooted and wanted a pair of shoes to wear.

DPP Tan did not say why Tawfiq was barefooted.

Tawfiq climbed into a unit’s balcony after spotting a pair of shoes, which he decided to steal. While doing so, he noticed that a window of the unit was left open, and so Tawfiq climbed into the apartment hoping to find spare clothes.

DPP Tan did not say which floor the unit is located on.

This commotion caused a male resident to wake up and discover the intruder. When he confronted Tawfiq, the latter escaped through the window and leapt off the balcony ledge with the stolen shoes.

The police later found Tawfiq within the condo premises and arrested him.

No money

Even though several of Tawfiq’s crimes were petty in nature, his actions also showed his “nonchalance and (his) persistent disregard for the law”, said DPP Tan.

He asked for a sentence of 18 to 21 months’ jail, adding that Tawfiq had committed some of his crimes, such as housebreaking, while on the run for absconding court.

DPP Tan also noted how Tawfiq had persisted in his conduct by taking a swim at a swimming pool within the private property after he was asked to leave.

“The accused had the audacity to ask the complainant’s helper if he could take a shower in the house,” he added.

In his mitigation plea, Tawfiq’s lawyer said that his client had separated from his wife and three children in 2018 and only could see his children every few months.

His decision to steal the gold chain, for example, stemmed from his desire to make some money to buy his children a nice meal and gifts, said Ms Renuga Devi Sivaram from the Public Defender’s Office.

She said that Tawfiq did not make enough money from his jobs for his children and thus committed the acts, adding that her client is “genuinely remorseful”.

For theft in dwelling, he could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined. For possessing an offensive weapon, Tawfiq could have been jailed up to two years, fined or both.

Tawfiq also could have been sentenced a jail term of up to three years, a fine or both for the charge of housebreaking; and a jail term of 10 years and a fine for housebreaking with theft. — TODAY