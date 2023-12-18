SINGAPORE, Dec 18 — The non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore rose by 1 per cent year-on-year in November after contraction for 13 straight months, according to a report by government agency Enterprise Singapore today, reported Xinhua.

Total exports of the city-state rose by 2.8 per cent year-on-year in November while total imports declined by 2.5 per cent, said the report.

In November, electronic exports contracted by 12.7 per cent year-on-year, while non-electronic exports grew by 5.2 per cent, according to the government agency.

NODX to Singapore’s top markets as a whole declined in November, though exports to the United States, the Chinese mainland, Thailand, and China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region rose, the data showed.

The oil domestic exports of Singapore declined by 2.7 per cent year-on-year in November following a 12.6 per cent expansion in October, according to the report. — Bernama-Xinhua

