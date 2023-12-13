SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — In response to a report that passport covers designed to look like Singapore passports were being sold on e-commerce platform Taobao, the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said that using the state crest without authorisation is prohibited.

TODAY reported last Wednesday (December 6) that several netizens had found leather passport covers that looked like the Singapore passport being sold on Taobao.

The listing has since been taken down.

The passport cover, which listed a retail price of 198 yuan (S$37.50) had been available in the original “watermelon red”, black, purple as well as a darker red, and came complete with gold embossed lettering and the state crest.

Advertisement

Several photos of the “Singaporean passport cover” with a Chinese passport strapped within were also part of the listing on the popular e-retail site owned by Alibaba.

In response to queries, MCCY said on Wednesday: “Under the National Symbols Regulations 2023, the use of the state crest — also known as the National Coat of Arms — is limited to government departments only.

“Selling or offering to sell any material or object on which the state crest appears, without proper authorisation, is prohibited.”

Advertisement

For using the National Coat of Arms without proper authorisation, sellers face a fine of up to S$30,000, up to six months’ jail or both.

TODAY also reported that passport covers that mimic other country’s passports — such as Japan, the United States and Canada — were also being sold on the e-commerce platform. These covers are still available for purchase based on checks by TODAY on Wednesday. — TODAY