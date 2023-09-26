SINGAPORE, Sept 26 — Two 16-year-old male teenagers and a 25-year-old man have been arrested after a fight that allegedly took place on Sunday (September 24) at a club along Coleman Street in the City Hall district.

In a press statement yesterday, the police said that they were alerted to a fight involving the use of weapons at 3.17pm on Sunday.

Two men, aged 29 and 43, were found injured when police officers arrived, and were then taken conscious to hospital.

Initial investigations showed that the two men were supposedly attacked by another group of men after a dispute.

“One of the assailants had purportedly used a karambit knife to attack the victim while another man had allegedly used a microphone to hit the other victim,” the police said.

“Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division established the identities of three persons who were involved in the fight and arrested them within 12 hours following the incident.”

The karambit knife (a small knife with a curved blade) and microphone were later recovered and seized by the police as case exhibits.

The 25-year-old man and one of the teenagers will be charged today with rioting while armed with a deadly weapon, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning.

The other teenager is assisting the police with ongoing investigations to trace the remaining assailants. ― TODAY