SINGAPORE, Aug 30 — A police report has been made after a male cyclist disrupted presidential candidate Ng Kok Song’s campaign walkabout at Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre on Tuesday evening.

The 75-year-old who is contesting for this Friday’s Presidential Election was near Clementi Mall taking photos with the public when the cyclist — who wore a red T-shirt, black long pants and black sandals — came speeding down a slope, close to where the crowd had gathered.

The man was seen circling around the crowd once before he tried to speed up in an attempt to ram straight into Ng who was still taking photos.

It was at this point when Ng’s team members stepped in to intervene.

After exchanging a few words with Ng’s younger brother Charles Ng, the cyclist was heard saying, “Tell him to go away” before he made his way back up the slope, and the photo-taking resumed.

However, in less than a minute, he was back again, seen riding at full speed down the slope towards Ng’s direction.

Sensing imminent danger approach, Ng’s team circled around Ng and walked him towards safety while his younger brother tried to stop the cyclist from advancing.

Though restricted from speeding up, the cyclist continued to trail Ng, shouting vulgarities and making threatening gestures, until he stopped at the foot of the stairs near a bubble tea shop.

It was unclear if Ng had left at this point but this was when the cyclist proceeded to shout, “Not my president!” before he turned slightly to the crowd to chant “Tan Kin Lian” twice.

Tan, former chief executive officer of NTUC Income insurance cooperative, is the other candidate for the upcoming election along with former Cabinet minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The cyclist then got back on his bike and gruffly yelled, “Excuse me!”, as he rode away.

In a statement released by Ng’s team later at night, it said of the cyclist: “He began shouting vulgarities, making threatening gestures and followed Ng for a short distance.”

Ng was not hurt, it added, but after he left, police officers responded to a call for assistance from a member of the public.

His team also said that the police collected statements from its members who witnessed the incident.

In spite of the disruption, Ng has made no plans to cancel his remaining walkabouts and activities on the final day of the campaign period on Wednesday.

In response to TODAY’s query on the incident, Tan’s team said: “Tan Kin Lian has been informed of an unfortunate incident involving a disruption to another candidate’s walkabout and hopes no one is hurt by this.

“He requests all his supporters to behave in a respectful manner to all candidates and members of the public.”

TODAY has reached out to the police for comment. — TODAY