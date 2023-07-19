SINGAPORE, July 19 — Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, announced his presidential bid at the Elections Department (ELD) today.

In a statement handed to the media outside the department at Novena Rise, Ng cited his involvement in building up Singapore’s reserves for 45 years at GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a reason for his decision, noting that the President has a “critical role” to safeguard the reserves.

Without giving details, Ng said “concerns about the integrity of our national institutions” convinced him to stand for President.

He also said he is standing because the people of Singapore do not want a walkover.

“I am standing so that you can choose your President,” said Ng, who collected his nomination forms at the department around 11am.

Adding that he is “above politics”, Ng, who retired from GIC in 2013, said he has never been affiliated to any political party and is independent. He later founded asset management company Avanda Investment Management in 2015.

Stating that there were uncertain and difficult times ahead, Ng said an independent President will be able to unite the country to face such a future. Singapore also needs a President who is independent of any political party to safeguard the integrity of its institutions, he said.

Said Ng: “I have never been a political figure. My work has been professional and low-key. I never sought the limelight. I concentrated on my public responsibilities.”

“Many people in the public service would know me or have heard of me. But I am aware that many Singaporeans do not know me. I will put that right in the coming weeks,” he added. — TODAY