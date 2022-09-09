Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2018 during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London. ― Picture via Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — The late Queen Elizabeth, who died yesterday (September 8) will be remembered fondly as a great world leader, who left a significant mark on Singapore’s history and its longstanding close relations with the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said today.

In a Facebook post on the passing of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Lee said that he was deeply saddened by her passing, calling her the “heart and soul of the United Kingdom”.

“Her passing is greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore,” Lee wrote, extending his condolences to King Charles III and the royal family, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, and the British people.

The Prime Minister's Office said today that state flags at all government buildings will be flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral as a mark of respect.

Parliament will also observe a minute of silence at the beginning of its sitting on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth died at her home in Scotland aged 96 yesterday. She had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year. Her condition had caused her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

“Her Majesty’s reign saw one of the longest periods of peace and prosperity in the history of the United Kingdom. Throughout her life, she steadfastly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” said Lee. He added that she performed her duties with “devotion, grace and humility”.

“Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader,” said Mr Lee.

“Her Majesty also left a significant mark on Singapore’s history and our longstanding close relations with the United Kingdom.”

Lee added that he was honoured to have met her on several occassions, including their most recent one during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also offered his condolences to King Charles III and the family, as well as the people of the United Kingdom for their loss.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty presided over one of the longest periods of peace and prosperity in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

He added that during her reign, Singapore had the honour of hosting Queen Elizabeth on three State Visits — in 1972, 1989 and 2006.

“Her Majesty will always be remembered for her grace, steadfast dedication and lifetime of service over the past 70 years.” ― TODAY