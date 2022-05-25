SINGAPORE, May 25 — SMRT has apologised for a train fault that occurred on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) network yesterday (May 24), which caused 48 passengers to be stuck in a stalled train for around 40 minutes.

The rail operator added that all commuters were later evacuated safely from the train and regular train service resumed only around noon.

“We apologise to commuters who were affected this morning,” SMRT said in a Facebook post.

The train fault occurred along the Bukit Panjang LRT line between Keat Hong and South View stations at about 9.05am. Within five minutes, SMRT staff members were deployed on-site to look into the stalled train, the operator said.

“There were 48 commuters in the stalled train, which had maintained lights and air-conditioning,” it added.

“As the faulty train could not be pushed out immediately, our staff was deployed at about 9.40am to assist the commuters in the train and guide them safely to Keat Hong station.”

During this time, traction power was turned off and rescue workers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated as a precautionary measure while commuters were evacuating from the train.

SMRT said that priority was given to seniors and children during the evacuation.

“At about 9.50am, all 48 commuters arrived safely at Keat Hong station. There were no reports of commuters needing medical attention.”

SMRT also said that announcements were made in the train and at the station to inform commuters that a shuttle train service and free regular bus services were operating between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations.

Commuters faced an extra travel time of up to 10 minutes on trains between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations.

A loop train service was running between Bukit Panjang and Senja stations.

The stalled train was withdrawn to the depot for further checks at 12pm and regular train service resumed five minutes later.

The Bukit Panjang LRT line has been problematic since it was first launched operations in 1999. The system is still now undergoing a major overhaul. ― TODAY