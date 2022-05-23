Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaacob said in a Facebook post this evening that the Malaysian government will be halting the export of 3.6 million chickens a month starting June 1, until the price and production of chicken stabilises again. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SINGAPORE, May 23 — Following Malaysia’s announcement today that it will be halting chicken exports starting June, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has encouraged consumers to consider switching to other meat products and buying only what they need.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaacob said in a Facebook post this evening that the Malaysian government will be halting the export of 3.6 million chickens a month starting June 1, until the price and production of chicken stabilises again.

“The government is upset and disappointed with the actions of some companies that stopped the supply of chicken, causing an increase in prices and shortage of supply in the market,” he wrote in Malay.

In response, SFA said in a post on Facebook on Monday night that it is “closely monitoring the situation” on imports from Malaysia and working with stakeholders, such as importers, to minimise the impact on Singapore’s chicken supply.

“For example, they will activate their supply chains to increase imports of chilled chicken from alternative sources, increase import of frozen chicken from existing non-Malaysia suppliers, or draw from their stocks of poultry,” the agency said.

It added that while there may be a disruption to the supply of chilled chicken, frozen chicken options remain available to mitigate this shortfall.

“We strongly encourage consumers to play their part by being open to switching choices within and across food groups such — as consuming frozen chicken instead of chilled — as well as other sources of meat products,” said SFA.

“We also advise consumers to buy only what they need.” The agency said that approximately 34 per cent of Singapore’s chicken exports in 2021 were from Malaysia, and that almost all are imported as live chickens, which are then slaughtered and chilled in Singapore. — TODAY