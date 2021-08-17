Maxis collaborates with Malaysian Red Crescent Society to speed up nation’s Covid-19 vaccination programme

The MRCS vaccination programme brings vaccines to vulnerable communities such as bedridden patients who are unable to head to vaccination centres. — Picture via Maxis Bhd

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — Maxis Bhd is working together with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) to support their mobile vaccination programme.

This is to help accelerate the country’s vaccination programme under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Maxis contributed funds to MRCS to cover the deployment of a home-to-home vaccination initiative which goes towards the set up of vehicle, ambulance, medical equipment and manpower.

To ease facilitation of the programme, Maxis also became the connectivity provider for MRCS’s hotline numbers through sponsorship of Hotlink Unlimited mobile lines.

MRCS national chairman Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah said in a statement that the mobile clinic was aligned with its aim to provide care and relief assistance to at-risk and vulnerable communities.

“This programme really meets our MRCS objective of leaving no one behind in all our efforts.

“And to ensure that the vulnerable are adequately protected against the virus is a humanitarian imperative,” she said.

A MRCS volunteer administering the vaccine to a patient in her home. — Picture via Maxis Bhd

Maxis chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said the Maxis team was pleased to support MRCS’ mobile vaccination efforts to reach out to many vulnerable individuals and groups who have difficulty making the journey to get their jabs.

He also said that the team wanted to help frontliners who have not just sacrificed their time, but also put their lives at risk.

“At Maxis, we believe that the fight against the pandemic requires all of us working together to achieve one common goal, and we are committed to doing our part to help the nation,” he said.

The MRCS mobile vaccination programme is part of a mobile clinic initiative under PICK that brings vaccines to Klang Valley’s bedridden patients, Orang Asli communities, homeless, stateless, and migrants.

Maxis has also sponsored meals for volunteers at one of the vaccination distribution centres in appreciation to those who have bravely stepped up to dedicate their time amidst challenging times.