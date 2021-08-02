Singapore advises citizens to leave Myanmar as situation remains volatile

A volunteer fills an oxygen tank as Covid-19 cases surge in Mandalay, Myanmar July 13, 2021. — Phoe Thar via Reuters

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — Singapore has advised its citizens currently in Myanmar to consider leaving as soon as they can via commercially operated flights as the situation in that country remains volatile, compounded by the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

“Singaporeans who choose to remain in Myanmar must consider the risks to their health and personal safety,” said the republic’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan in his written reply to Parliamentary question today.

Balakrishnan was asked on how many Singaporean citizens were still in Myanmar; and whether there will be further relief flights scheduled for August 2021.

The minister said currently around 240 Singaporeans in Myanmar have registered with the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Presently, he said, three relief flights a week available from Yangon to Singapore operated by Singapore Airlines and Myanmar National Airlines.

However, Balakrishnan said there is no guarantee that these relief flights would continue on a regular basis throughout August and beyond.

“In such scenario, we may also not be granted permission to conduct repatriation flights,” he said. — Bernama