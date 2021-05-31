Covid-19: Students aged 12 and above in Singapore can register for vaccine from June 1, adults aged 39 and below from mid-June

The last remaining group of unvaccinated residents, that is, young adults aged 39 years old and below, will start receiving their invitations from mid-June. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 31 — Children aged 12 and above will be receiving invitations to get vaccinated against Covid-19 starting from tomorrow, while people above 60 will be able to get the jab without the need to register or book appointment slots in advance.

The last remaining group of unvaccinated residents, that is, young adults aged 39 years old and below, will start receiving their invitations from mid-June.

Today during a live address, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced these measures to combat Covid-19.

He emphasised that a faster rate of vaccination is one of three strategies Singapore needs to undertake to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control.

The authorities here have received confirmation that vaccine deliveries will be arriving faster over the next two months, he said.

“With the latest supply schedule, we can further boost our vaccination programme. We can offer the vaccine to everyone, even sooner than we expected.”

Lee said that nearly four in 10 residents in Singapore have had at least one jab and the Government’s target is to get two-thirds of residents vaccinated with at least the first dose.

With the vaccination programme accelerated, he said that this target should be met by early July, provided that the vaccine supplies arrive as planned.

He also said that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination should be able to get their first jab by National Day on Aug 9 this year.

“Whether you are old or young, please come forward to be vaccinated once it is your turn. With the more infectious virus strains, we need as many people as possible to be vaccinated, in order to reach herd immunity, or get close to it. This is the way to make everyone safe and resume more normal activities,” he said.

Students will be the next in line to be vaccinated as more of them are getting infected in schools and tuition centres in the latest outbreak.

Lee said that priority will be given to those who are taking their N-, O- and A-level examinations this year, as well as special needs students.

Other students who are 12 years old and above, including those in polytechnics, institutes of technical education and universities, will be progressively vaccinated thereafter.

As the group comprising young adults aged 39 years old and below is quite large, Lee said that Singaporeans in this age group will be given a two-week priority window to book their appointments, before opening up to non-local residents who want to be vaccinated.

In his live address, Lee made a special appeal to seniors aged 60 and above to get themselves vaccinated.

“Most people of your age have already been vaccinated, including many of your friends and neighbours. The President and I have been vaccinated, too, and so have all my Cabinet colleagues. The vaccines are safe, and they will keep you safe,” he said.

About 760,000 seniors aged 60 and above have had at least one jab or have booked a slot to get vaccinated, he revealed. That is almost three quarters of Singapore’s elderly.

However, about 280,000 seniors have not booked appointments.

To make the process more convenient, seniors may now get vaccinated on the spot at vaccination centres via walk-ins.

“No need to register. No need to book in advance. Just turn up at a vaccination centre, and you will be jabbed,” he said.

For seniors who are not mobile, Lee said that they may contact the Silver Generation Office and a vaccination team comprising a doctor and a nurse will head to their homes to vaccinate them. — TODAY