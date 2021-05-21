30 community cases, including eight unlinked, among 40 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore

Singapore reported 30 new Covid-19 community infections on May 21, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 21 — Singapore reported 30 new Covid-19 community infections today, eight of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other 22 were linked to earlier cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

Among the community cases, 16 had already been placed in quarantine.

The community cases were among a total of 40 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining 10 were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, eight were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,770. — TODAY