Ten new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 — Singapore reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which two were in the community.

The other eight were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,900.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry said. — TODAY