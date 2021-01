No local transmissions of Covid-19 were reported today in Singapore. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — Singapore reported 42 new Covid-19 cases today, all of which were imported.

This is the highest number of imported cases reported in one day since March 23, when there were 48 infections.

The 42 imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said.

There were no cases of local Covid-19 transmission reported on Sunday.

Today's tally brings the total number of infections in Singapore to 58,907. — TODAY