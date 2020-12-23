Close to 15kg of drugs seized at Singapore checkpoint from two Malaysia-registered lorries

File picture showing Singapore's Woodlands checkpoint. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — The Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) recently foiled two separate attempts to smuggle about 15kg of controlled drugs concealed in two Malaysia-registered lorries at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Two male Malaysian drivers, aged 38 and 44, were arrested and referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for investigation, said the authorities in a joint statement here today.

In the first attempt on December 18, the statement said a Malaysia-registered lorry transporting a consignment of beansprouts was referred by ICA officers for further checks.

During the course of checks, seven bundles of controlled drugs, containing about 4,622grams (gm) of heroin and 521gm of ‘Ice’, were found, it said.

Meanwhile, in the second case detected on December 21, a Malaysia-registered lorry, transporting furniture and spare vehicle parts, was similarly directed for further checks.

The officers’ suspicions were aroused when they noticed anomalies in the scanned x-ray images of the consignment declared as “personal effect” items.

During the course of checks, ICA officers uncovered packages containing a total of 4,368gm of ‘Ice’, 5,110gm of cannabis, 4,900 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 4,750 Erimin-5 tablets, concealed within the furniture.

These detections by ICA at the checkpoint prompted subsequent anti-drug enforcement operations conducted by the CNB at multiple locations in Singapore, said the statement.

A total of about 4,622g of heroin, 5,393g of ‘Ice’, 5,482g of cannabis, 247g of ketamine, 5,111 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 5,383 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered.

Seven suspected drug offenders, comprising six males and one female aged between 20 and 55, were arrested.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to S$2.3 million (RM7 million). — Bernama