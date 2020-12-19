Covid-19: Expect more safe-management checks at Singapore F&B outlets over festive period

The rule of five still applies over Christmas. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 — The authorities will be conducting more enforcement checks at food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets from yesterday and over the weekend to ensure Covid-19 safe-management measures are followed.

The stepped-up checks will continue over the next few weeks, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement.

It also reminded F&B outlets and patrons that the current five-person limit is still in place.

“While we recognise that many may wish to meet up with family and friends during the festive period or visit popular areas such as Orchard Road, F&B outlets and members of the public must continue to take safe-management measures seriously, as dining out is an activity that involves considerable risks,” MSE said.

Singapore’s third and final phase of reopening after the circuit breaker to control Covid-19’s spread will allow an increased eight-person limit for dining out. It takes effect on December 28.

Until then, F&B outlets are still barred from accepting bookings from groups of more than five people, even if individuals are split across multiple tables.

Mingling between groups is also prohibited.

In addition, alcohol cannot be served or consumed at F&B premises after 10.30pm.

“Firm enforcement action will be taken if breaches are found,” MSE added. “Covid-19 remains a grave threat and we must remain vigilant even during the festive period.”

“The Government will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against operators and individuals who treat safe-management measures with flagrant disregard. Errant operators and individuals will face fines, temporary closure and prosecution to the full extent of the law,” the ministry said.

Members of the public who flout safe-distancing rules face a S$300 (RM912.65) fine for the first offence. Repeat offenders face a S$1,000 fine and may be prosecuted in court for egregious cases.

For F&B establishments that break the rules, first-time offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed up to six months, or receive both penalties.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$20,000 or jailed up to 12 months, or punished with both.

In a Facebook post, Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, said that while the move to Phase Three is hard-earned progress for Singapore, the pandemic is not over.”

The enforcement checks are necessary to ensure that everyone continues to be vigilant even during the upcoming festive period.” — TODAY