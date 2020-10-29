Jail, caning and fine for Singapore man who molested 13-year-old boy, pocketed S$1,360 in Adidas items

Amiruddin Zuraimy (pic) won the trust of his victim's parents and persuaded them to let their son stay at his house for two nights, and that was when he molested the 13-year-old boy. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 — A former deliveryman was sentenced to jail and caning for molesting a 13-year-old boy and, separately, stealing items he was tasked to deliver.

Amiruddin Zuraimy, 25, pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal breach of trust and molestation of a minor, with another similar charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

The Singaporean was sentenced to two years’ jail and five strokes of the cane yesterday. He was also ordered to pay a fine of S$2,500 (RM7,652).

The court heard that sometime in early March this year, the teenage victim, who cannot be named due to a court order to protect his identity, got to know Amiruddin through a mutual friend identified only as Aniq.

On March 16, Amiruddin persuaded the victim’s father to let his son go on an overnight fishing trip with him.

When the victim’s father expressed concerns about his son’s disciplinary issues, Amiruddin assured the older man that he would advise the teenager.

The father then gave consent for the trip.

Three days later, Amiruddin sent a phone text message to the boy’s mother, asking if she would let her son stay over at his house. He also said that he needed the boy’s help to set up decorations for a wedding event the next day.

That night, as they slept in the same bed, Amiruddin molested the victim for the first time.

While he was “shocked, scared and uncertain” as to how to react, the victim kept silent and pretended to remain asleep.

Victim confronted him afterwards

The next morning, the boy helped Amiruddin to set up the decorations.

Amiruddin again asked for permission from the boy’s mother for him to stay over one more night. She agreed, thinking that Amiruddin was a good role model for her son.

Not wanting to sleep in the same bed as Amiruddin again, the boy asked if he could sleep on the floor, saying that the room was too warm. Amiruddin replied that he would increase the speed of the fan.

Thinking that he had no other choice, the boy agreed to sleep in the same bed again.

That night, Amiruddin reached under the victim’s shorts and touched his private parts, then performed a sex act on him.

The teen pretended to be asleep as he was afraid, and later made it seem like he had just woken up and went to the toilet.

Afraid that Amiruddin would molest him again, he insisted on sleeping on the floor for the rest of the night before going home the next day.

After processing what had happened, the victim and two of his friends confronted Amiruddin at a coffee shop two days later. Amiruddin apologised and asked the victim to lie to his parents about what he had done.

The boy told his parents the truth anyway and they advised him to make a police report. His father took him to the police station the next day.

Took shoes, slippers, bag

Separately, while employed by Pickupp Pte Ltd as a deliveryman, Amiruddin misappropriated several Adidas items. The total value came up to S$1,360.

When tasked with collecting the goods from a Eunos warehouse and taking them to an Adidas warehouse, he chose a few items from the shipments and took them home.

From February 24 to March 6 this year, he took four pairs of shoes, two pairs of slippers, three jackets and a bag. They ranged from S$25 to S$260 in value.

He was caught when an Adidas representative highlighted discrepancies between the items ordered and what Amiruddin had delivered.

Pickupp then conducted a spot check on Amiruddin’s delivery, which revealed a missing pair of shoes.

He initially denied his crimes, but a check of his van turned up the shoe box.

The firm’s operations executive told him to return all the misappropriated items in two days, but he did not do so.

When police officers raided his home in June, they found just three items. Amiruddin claimed that he had disposed of the other items before his arrest because they were allegedly damaged or worn out.

He has since made full restitution to Pickupp. — TODAY