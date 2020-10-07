Defamation trial: Blogger Leong Sze Hian declines to be cross-examined by Singapore PM’s lawyer

Leong Sze Hian’s lawyer, Lim Tean from Carson Law Chambers, said at the start of the afternoon session on Wednesday that after deliberating over lunch, a decision was made for Leong not to take the stand. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 — The defamation trial involving Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ended today with the defendant, blogger Leong Sze Hian, choosing not to take the witness stand.

Lee’s lawyer, Davinder Singh from Davinder Singh Chambers, called out Leong, who was present in the courtroom, on his decision to not be cross-examined.

Referring to Leong’s earlier public statements on how the Prime Minister cannot make use of defamation suits to silence Singaporeans, Singh said in the High Court: “The irony is he has chosen to silence himself by not taking the stand”.

“Your Honour, he has repeatedly held out that he will stand up and fight not just for himself, but for supporters and Singaporeans We have a situation where the plaintiff (Mr Lee) has turned up in court and gone into the stand, unafraid of any questions and ready to defend his position.”

Added Singh, who has represented Lee in other defamation suits: “And yet the person who alleges that he has abused the process of the court has turned tail and fled.”

In November 2018, the 66-year-old blogger shared on his Facebook an article from Malaysian publication The Coverage, which contained corruption allegations about Lee and his involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

He said that it was Lee, 68, who bears the burden in proving his claims that Leong defamed him.

Lim, who is also an opposition politician, said that there were sufficient admissions from Lee that surfaced during yesterday’s cross-examination that would support their defence and Leong’s testimony would not help the defence’s case any further.

Yesterday, the first day of the trial, Lim’s cross-examination of Lee lasted five hours with the defence lawyer grilling Lee on his reasons for choosing to only sue Leong for sharing the article and not others.

Singh, however, argued that the defendant never had any intention of taking the stand to be cross-examined despite saying that he will do so in their opening statement.

When Justice Aedit Abdullah interrupted Singh and questioned how his attacks were relevant to the case, Singh said it involved the credibility of Lim’s arguments.

“The real reason the defendant is not taking the stand is that he knows he is unable to defend what he said in his affidavits and he is afraid of the truth,” he added.

In response, Lim said Singh’s attacks seemed to be like a political speech, “designed for publication in the mainstream media tomorrow to humiliate my client”.

He reiterated that the decision for Leong to not testify is solely because they came to the conclusion that Lee’s suit is “so frivolous and vexatious as to be laughable” and “should be laughed out of court”.

Expert witness estimates are ‘guesswork’

In the morning session of the trial, Lim cross-examined Singh’s expert witness, Dr Phan Tuan Quang, and argued that his estimate on the extent of the reach of Leong’s Facebook post was just “guesswork”.

An expert in social media from the University of Hong Kong, Dr Phan said in his affidavit that minimally 200 to 400 Facebook users in Singapore were likely to have accessed Leong’s post and the article and that this was a “conservative estimate”.

Dr Phan took the stand while in Hong Kong and the cross-examination took place via a teleconferencing platform.

Lim argued that Dr Phan had no direct evidence of how much Leong’s post was shared on the social media platform as he relied only on screenshots that were publicly available.

“Your analysis is really guesswork, based on speculation drawn on knowledge of trends and predictive behaviour. In other words, it is not expert evidence at all,” said Lim.

Dr Phan disagreed and said that while he does not have direct evidence, he came up with his estimates based on scientific evidence, his own research and research of academics globally.

Lim also questioned Dr Phan’s position as an independent witness as he was assisted by associates in Singh’s chambers when writing his expert report and argued that he was biased as he received funding from the Singapore Government while he was working in the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Dr Phan denied Lim’s assertions and said that any assistance he received in writing the report was to make it less technical and that there is “quite a bit” of academic freedom in NUS to conduct unbiased research.

Both parties have to file their written submissions by Nov 6 and present their oral submissions on Nov 30. — TODAY