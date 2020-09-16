Singapore Law and Home Affairs Minister to deliver ministerial statement on Parti Liyani case

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam told reporters on Sept 16, 2020 that he will give a ministerial statement in Parliament on the case of Parti Liyani. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 — Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam will deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament on the issues raised by the conviction and subsequent acquittal of Parti Liyani, the former domestic worker of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Tuas View Fire Station today, Shanmugam also said various Members of Parliament (MPs) from the People’s Action Party (PAP) have tabled parliamentary questions on Parti’s case and the way it was handled by the authorities.

His comments also come as the Workers’ Party (WP) today announced that its chairman Sylvia Lim has filed an adjournment motion to debate the issue in Parliament when it next sits in October.

“Both sides, PAP MPs and WP MPs, appear to be very interested,” said Shanmugam.

“It will be good to have it discussed in Parliament openly, set out what happened and deal with questions.”

Some PAP MPs shared on Facebook that they have filed parliamentary questions asking if there are any updates on the internal Government review that Shanmugam had previously announced.

Murali Pillai, MP for Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency, said he has also tabled a question on what steps various government agencies will be taking to identify the issues laid out in Justice Chan Seng Oon’s judgement on the matter, and how these issues will be addressed in the future.

MP for Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Tan Wu Meng has asked for the percentage of cases where a foreign domestic worker is accused of theft in the last five years.

Of these cases, he asked separately what percentage have been charged in court, proceeded to trial, have been convicted, and later acquitted.

He also asked for the proportion of foreign workers in each of the respective groups who have received legal representation.

Said Dr Tan: “I’ve met Clementi residents who have felt a deep disquiet at what happened in Ms Parti Liyani’s journey as a foreign domestic worker facing theft charges.

“I am not a lawyer, but one does not need to be legally trained to put questions in Parliament to the Minister for Law and Home Affairs, or to put questions to any minister, on matters of public interest.”

He also told his residents that he will be happy to receive further suggestions for questions on this topic.

Vikram Nair, MP for Sembawang GRC, also tabled questions on the matter.

In a Facebook post today, he said: “I am glad Mr Shanmugam has just announced he will be issuing a ministerial statement on this matter in Parliament so it can be discussed fully in the chamber.” — TODAY